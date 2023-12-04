General Komornitsky: Russian forces have switched to tactics of complete destruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has changed tactics in the Ukrainian conflict, aiming for the complete destruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Polish Army General Leon Komornicki spoke about this and Kyiv’s miscalculations.

According to the military man, in recent months the Ukrainian army, politicians and allied countries have made a number of mistakes that have prevented them from achieving success on the front line. One of these miscalculations was the long pause in Ukraine’s offensive operations, the general explained. This, he said, gave Russia the opportunity to prepare and strengthen its defenses. Komornitsky also drew attention to the behavior of Kyiv’s allies.

There was a lack of synchronization and strategic coordination on the part of the West. (…) Politicians were afraid and made belated decisions Leon Komornitskygeneral of the Polish army

At present, the military man is convinced, we are talking primarily about the destruction of the Ukrainian army. The general noted that at this rate, Kyiv will not win the conflict. Russia will achieve its goal, and a weak state will emerge in Ukraine, cut off from resources, Komornitsky concluded.

The US announced large losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to new Russian tactics

As the American portal Military Watch Magazine wrote, the new tactics of the Russian Armed Forces are to launch double strikes with missiles of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system against military targets. The material noted that Ukraine’s air defense is becoming increasingly depleted, which allows Russia’s missile systems to operate more efficiently.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, over six months of the counter-offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 125 thousand people. The Ukrainian army also lost 16 thousand units of various weapons.

Meanwhile, a military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces (ADF), retired Colonel Yuri Knutov explained that one of the reasons for the record losses of the Ukrainian army was the tactics of attacking exclusively by personnel, without the support of aviation and tanks. According to the expert, Ukraine managed to achieve little as part of the counteroffensive.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the conflict that had reached a dead end

Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny explained this by the lack of technology. Zaluzhny shared that for some time he could not understand why the Ukrainian army could not achieve success. According to him, “by all estimates,” Ukrainian troops should have “reached Crimea, fought in Crimea, and returned from Crimea” within four months. Instead, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are stuck in minefields, and Western equipment is shot at by Russian artillery. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summarized that only a sharp technological leap could save the situation.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the same time did not agree with Zaluzhny’s words. In his opinion, Kyiv was in much more difficult circumstances, especially at the beginning of the conflict. According to Zelensky, the key problem is control of the skies by the Russian army. He called the supply of F-16 fighters the solution to the situation.