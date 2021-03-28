Polish Ambassador to Russia Krzysztof Krajewski in an interview Interfax declared Warsaw’s readiness for a dialogue with Moscow on complex historical issues.

The Polish side “has repeatedly offered Russia to resume dialogue within the framework of the Polish-Russian group on complex issues,” the diplomat assures. “However, we will not insist. The Russian side will decide for itself when it is ready to talk about history, ”Kraevsky said.

He also called on Russia to give Poland the wreckage of the plane on which President Lech Kaczynski crashed in 2010 near Smolensk, and to resolve the issue of a monument to the victims of the disaster.

“Both of these issues require, first of all, political will on the Russian side – there is such a will on the part of Poland. I think that reaching a constructive solution on these two issues would be a huge step towards improving our bilateral relations, ”concluded Kraevsky.

