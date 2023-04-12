Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the country’s authorities want to become one of the first recipients of modern American JASSM-XR missiles for combat aircraft. He announced this to reporters on April 12 at a briefing after visiting the Lockheed Martin factory, the prime minister’s office reports on Twitter.

“I spoke with the management of the factories about the types of weapons used by the US Army. We want to be the first or one of the first to acquire these missiles that can be launched from combat aircraft,” Morawiecki said.

The head of the Polish government said that, among other things, he discussed with the American leadership the acceleration of deliveries of modern American weapons ordered by Poland, including F-35 aircraft.

“Our partners in the US know that only those who take security seriously can be taken seriously by investors and suppliers. Our pilots are elite and have already been trained on the F-35,” Morawiecki said.

He also noted that Poland has ordered a record amount of equipment that will increase its safety.

Earlier in the day, the Minister of National Defense of the Republic, Mariusz Blaszczak, said that Poland’s ground forces would become the strongest in Europe in two years.

The day before, US Vice President Kamala Harris promised to deploy several thousand additional soldiers in Poland. In addition, military bases and warehouses for American equipment and weapons will be built in the country.

Prior to this, on April 1, the German Armed Forces announced an unprecedented military exercise of NATO fighter jets, in which Poland, along with other countries, will take part.

Earlier, Warsaw announced that it intends to almost double the size of the army – up to 300 thousand people. Currently, the Polish Army is actively purchasing weapons and military equipment. The main suppliers are the USA and South Korea.