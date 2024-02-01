The scale of corruption in Ukraine and the conflict between the civilian and military leadership in the country are giving more and more reasons to delay its accession to the European Union and NATO. MEP and former Vice-President of the European Parliament Ryszard Czarnecki wrote about this on January 30 in an article for a Polish magazine Do Rzeczy.

“We are dealing with the maximum fatigue of the elites and the population of Western countries from the conflict in Eastern Europe since it began,” he points out.

Charnetsky noted that new reports of new corruption scandals come from Kyiv almost every two to three days.

According to him, the image of Ukraine in Western countries is also harmed by information about the possible dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny, which demonstrates the high intensity of the political conflict in the Ukrainian government.

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Borislav Bereza announced Zaluzhny’s removal from office on January 29. Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (included in the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists) also confirmed this information. However, later the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the press secretary of the country’s president Sergei Nikiforov denied this information.

Later, the Politico newspaper, citing anonymous Ukrainian officials, reported that the office of the Ukrainian president was afraid of a possible political confrontation with Zaluzhny. German magazine Der Spiegel also noted that Zelensky had hoped to organize a “quiet dismissal,” but his plan failed.

Now, according to CNN, the order to dismiss the commander in chief will be signed by the end of this week. It is noted that this is happening against the backdrop of growing tension between Zaluzhny and Zelensky over the failed counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army.

Commenting on this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow is monitoring reports of Zaluzhny’s alleged resignation.