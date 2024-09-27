The Polish Foreign Ministry accused Kyiv of delaying the exhumation of victims of the Volyn massacre

The delay in the investigation of the Volyn massacre creates a problem in relations between Ukraine and Warsaw. This was stated by the Polish Foreign Ministry.

The issue of searching for and exhuming Polish victims in Ukraine remains an unresolved problem. It has great potential to negatively impact our relationships. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that without concrete actions by Kyiv, relations between the countries will deteriorate due to a “unilateral approach to common history.”

Related materials:

Duda accused the government of deteriorating relations with Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda held the country’s government responsible for the fact that their relations with Ukraine are deteriorating.

I tried to act in such a way that, to the best of my ability, I did not create points of tension between Warsaw and Kyiv. This, of course, was not easy, because there are very difficult topics between us. But I talked about these topics with President Vladimir Zelensky Andrzej Duda President of Poland

Duda called the presence of the Ukrainian president in Lutsk on the anniversary of the Volyn massacre the greatest success in promoting relations between Poland and Ukraine. On this day, the heads of state laid flowers in the Lutsk church.

Now the government, in particular Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, is taking on the main work of interaction with the neighboring republic, the Polish president recalled. “Today they are largely responsible for Polish-Ukrainian relations,” he emphasized.

The President of Poland reminded Ukraine of cooperation with Hitler

Despite attempts to normalize relations with Kiev, Duda reminded Ukraine of historical moments, in particular about cooperation with Hitler and participation in the Holocaust.

Please remember that Ukrainians have a lot of problems with their past during the Second World War Andrzej Duda President of Poland

Duda noted that he was referring to topics such as participation in the Holocaust, as well as collaboration with Nazi Germany. He clarified that this is “not only a question of the Volyn massacre.”

Zelensky had a fight with the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry

In September, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had an argument with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski when he came to Kyiv.

Politicians argued over the positions of the parties on perpetuating the memory of the victims of the Volyn massacre. The Ukrainian leader said that Poland is inflating this topic solely for domestic political reasons. Sikorsky called for the exhumation of the victims for a dignified reburial.

Zelensky also accused Poland of insufficient support for Ukraine on the issue of joining the European Union. To this, the diplomat noted that it took Warsaw itself ten years to join the association. He called the deadline proposed by Kyiv unrealistic.

Related materials:

Historical issues have been repeatedly raised at the Foreign Ministry level

A week before the negotiations with Zelensky, Sikorsky discussed historical disputes with the new head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. According to the Polish Foreign Ministry, the diplomats began their communication with historical disputes.

In turn, Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh expressed hope that the new head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will refuse to repeat the rhetoric of ex-minister Dmitry Kuleba, including about the Volyn massacre.

I hope the new Foreign Secretary will not use such language. Poland was the first to supply Ukraine with as much aid as it could Vladislav Kosinyak-Kamysh Minister of National Defense of Poland

On August 28, the former head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spoke at a forum in the Polish city of Olsztyn, which is located in the north of the country. When answering a question about the Volyn massacre, he recalled that as part of Operation Vistula, Ukrainians from “Ukrainian territories” were resettled in the Olsztyn area. The diplomat also compared the resettlement of Ukrainians with the Volyn massacre, which caused a sharp reaction from Polish politicians.

In addition, Kuleba said that Kyiv decided not to interfere with Poland in exhuming the bodies of victims of the Volyn massacre. However, he also hinted at the recent demolition of a monument to OUN-UPA fighters in Warsaw (Organization of Ukrainian nationalists – Ukrainian Insurgent Army, extremist organizations banned in the Russian Federation)who participated in the Volyn massacre.