Poland Animal rights law threatens to overthrow Polish government – Prohibition of fur farming is a favorite of the Conservative power party

The lower house of the Polish parliament set out to support a ban on fur farming and ritual slaughter. The law introduced by the Conservative Main Government Party Law and Justice now threatens to throw out two government partners who opposed the law.

Polish the government is threatening to crash on animal rights issues, according to news agency AFP. In the background is a vote in the Polish Parliament, which on Thursday approved a proposal for a new Animal Rights Act, which divided the government’s ranks with the support of the opposition.

Poland is led by the right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS), which introduced a new Animal Rights Act. However, two of PiS’s board partners voted against the law.

Spokesman for the Polish Government Piotr Muller said on Friday that the situation is unclear.

“All options are now possible – both the minority government and the new elections,” Muller said, according to AFP.

According to the normal timetable, the next parliamentary elections in Poland would not take place until 2023.

PiS party long line representative Marek Suski already had time to announce on TVN24 on Thursday that the party’s government partners have stopped government cooperation.

“As of today, we have a minority government. It is time for our former government partners to clean up their tables, ”Suski said.

According to a PiS spokesman, the party leadership will meet next week and then begin to consider the fate of the current government.

In the minority government, PiS would have only 197 seats left. There are 460 seats in the lower house of Parliament, the Sejm. The Animal Rights Act was passed by the Sejm by 356 votes. 75 deputies voted against the adoption of the law and 18 deputies were absent.

Chairman of the PiS Jarosław Kaczyński has previously threatened its government partners with kicks or even early elections if the law is not passed. The two governing partners of PiS are still officially the national conservative Solidarna Polska and the more liberal right-wing party Porozumienie.

New the Animal Rights Act prohibits the export of religious halal and kosher meat products immediately and the fur farm for a transitional period of one year. In addition, it contains provisions and clarifications on animal rights infringements and adequate animal shelters for kept animals.

AFP news agency mentions that PiS chairman Jarosław Kaczyński is known as a friend of cats. Last week, Kaczyński made his debut on the youth-favored Tiktok video service, which campaigned for the Animal Rights Act. PiS Youth Forum With a video posted to your TikTok account the image is attached to the effect of a cat.

The bill prepared Gazeta magazine according to the PiS youth organization and was presented earlier in September. Kaczyński supported the proposal, describing it as a matter of conscience related to, among other things, human goodness and honesty.

Poland is the world’s third largest producer of mink after Denmark and China, and the economic impact of the ban could rise to around € 1.6 billion, according to experts interviewed by the local Gazeta Wyborcza.

Measure has provoked opposition, especially in rural Poland, which is usually a strong constituency for the PiS party. PiS came to power in 2015. The party is Catholic and conservative, and it is, among other things settled strongly against the rights of sexual and gender minorities. According to the European Union, part of the reforms driven by the Eurosceptic PiS is contrary to the rule of law.

The entry into force of the Animal Rights Act still requires the approval of the Polish Senate.