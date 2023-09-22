Politico: Polish authorities risk losing popular support due to dispute with Kiev

Relations between Poland and Ukraine have become complicated due to the grain dispute. Warsaw introduced an indefinite ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, which caused a negative reaction in Kyiv.

Ukrainian authorities decided to file claims with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Warsaw for introducing restrictions on grain imports. The Polish side criticized Kyiv’s discontent and stopped supplying military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

How were relations between Poland and Ukraine before this?

After the start of the special military operation (SVO) conducted by Russia, Poland was considered one of the main European allies of Ukraine. The Polish president stated that in the near future there will be no border between Poland and Ukraine, and the peoples of the two countries will be able to live together on this land.

There will no longer be a border between our countries – Poland and Ukraine – so that we can live together on this land, building and rebuilding together our common happiness and common strength, which will allow us to repel any danger or any possible threat Andrzej DudaPresident of Poland

The Polish leader has repeatedly stated that the country is doing and will do everything necessary to help Ukraine “repel Russian aggression.” In addition to supplying weapons, the Poles provided support to refugees from Ukraine and actively advocated the early inclusion of their neighbor in NATO.

What caused the deterioration in relations between the countries?

In October 2022, Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal that allowed Ukraine to ship grain by sea. And although the Black Sea Initiative was later extended, Ukraine had to look for alternative ways to export grain, including by land. In April 2023, this caused an influx of products from Ukraine in several European countries, including Poland. The influx of Ukrainian grain caused prices to fall, causing local farmers to face financial problems.

On April 15, Warsaw suspended the import of Ukrainian grain, as well as dozens of other types of food products. It was noted that this is being done as part of the protection of national farming and will not affect relations with Kiev.

We have been and remain constant friends and allies of Ukraine Jaroslaw Kaczynskihead of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party

The European Commission first banned Poland, as well as Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria from importing Ukrainian wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed from May 2 to June 5, but the transit of these goods through Eastern European countries was not limited.

The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Nikolai Solsky called for lifting the ban on grain supplies to these countries, since if it is extended, Ukrainian farmers could suffer “billions of dollars” in losses, and Russia will only benefit from this.

Photo: Bartek Sadowski/Bloomberg via Getty Images

However, on June 5, the EU extended until September 15, 2023 restrictions on the import of grain from Ukraine to a number of countries in the bloc. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw will not open the market for Ukrainian grain after the restrictions expire.

This is an unfriendly and populist step that will greatly impact global food security and the Ukrainian economy Denis ShmygalPrime Minister of Ukraine

What led to the escalation of the conflict?

The European Commission did not extend the ban on the supply of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine to the territory of five neighboring countries, including Poland, which expired on September 15.

However, Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki immediately announced the decision to extend the ban on grain imports from Ukraine, despite the EU’s decision not to extend the embargo, and noted that Warsaw would act in the interests of Polish farmers.

In response, Kyiv filed a claim with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Polish President Duda said that Warsaw will act in its own interests, despite the truly difficult situation of Ukraine, which is “grabbing at everything it can,” risking drowning the rescuer and not receiving the desired help.

A drowning person is extremely dangerous because he can drag you down with him. He might just drown the lifeguard Andrzej DudaPresident of Poland

What steps are they taking and what restrictions can Warsaw and Kyiv introduce?

Prime Minister Morawiecki warned that Poland could expand the embargo on goods from Ukraine if Kyiv escalates the conflict.

Minister for European Union Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Senk warned Ukraine that Poland may stop providing assistance to Ukraine. He criticized the actions of the Ukrainian side in the agricultural sector, noting that against the background of this, Polish residents are beginning to have a worse attitude towards providing it with military and financial support.

On September 21, President Duda announced that Poland would not transfer its new weapons purchased for defense to Kyiv. He noted that as new weapons arrive, old weapons will be removed from warehouses and, possibly, will be transferred to Ukraine.

A farmer sits on his harvester during a protest in the border town of Grubeszow, Poland, April 2023 Photo: Attila Husejnow / Keystone Press Agency / Globallookpress.com

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party risks losing voter support and facing other problems due to its row with Ukraine, according to Politico. Opinion polls have shown that aid to Ukraine still enjoys strong support among the Polish population, but changes in relations between Warsaw and Kyiv could negatively affect its position.

The risk is that PiS voters generally support pro-Ukrainian policies, and such a rapid change in position will be difficult to explain Jacek Kucharczykhead of the think tank Institute of Public Relations in Warsaw

At the same time, the Polish leader expressed hope that the dispute over Poland’s decision to ban the supply of Ukrainian grain to Polish territory would not have a significant impact on relations between Warsaw and Kiev, and called it “only a minor part of Polish-Ukrainian relations.”