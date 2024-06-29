Lidovky: Poland and the Baltics want to create an insurmountable barrier on the border with Russia

Poland and the Baltic states want to protect themselves from Russia by creating an insurmountable barrier on their borders with the Russian Federation and Belarus according to a single model, writes Czech edition Lidovky.

According to journalists, Poland and the Baltic countries are offering to pay for this new “iron curtain” to the European Union. They present the project as pan-European and plan to attract the EU to finance it in the amount of 2.4 billion euros.

“Previously uncoordinated attempts to strengthen the eastern borders of the European Union are being replaced by a unified initiative by Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. On their borders with Russia and Belarus, they are going to build an insurmountable barrier according to a single model,” the article says.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, stated that judging by Warsaw’s behavior, relations between Russia and Poland are not in for “anything good.”