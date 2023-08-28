Poland and the Baltic countries on Monday demanded that Belarus expel the Russian group of Wagner mercenaries, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski announced.

“We have asked the regime (of Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko to immediately expel the Wagner group from Belarus,” the Polish minister declared after a meeting with his counterparts from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Wagner’s men are on Belarusian soil after the brief and failed mutiny they staged at the end of June against the leadership of the Russian army.

According to Warsaw, thousands of mercenaries from the Wagner group are in Belarus, a country allied to Moscow and bordering Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, the latter three members of the EU and NATO.

Lukashenko recently said he wants to keep up to 10,000 members of the organization in the country, whose leader and founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former Kremlin close man, died in Russia on Wednesday when his plane crashed.

Kaminski argued the request emphasizing that among those thousands of mercenaries there are “criminals released from Russian prisons in exchange for the promise to participate in the war in Ukraine.”

“It is an important group, capable of anything,” insisted the Polish minister, who said that these men “must leave our region, as international security demands it. We fear incidents, including armed incidents with the participation of these mercenaries.”

