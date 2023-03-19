Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

A Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG 29 fighter jet (Nato reporting name: Fulcrum) © IMAGO/Sergei Bobylev / ITAR-TASS

Poland and Slovakia want to be the first NATO countries to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine. From Russia’s point of view, this “increases direct involvement in the conflict”.

Berlin – The MiG-29, designed by the Moscow design office Mikoyan and Gurevich, has long been considered one of the best fighter planes in the world. That was a long time ago: the machine had its maiden flight in 1977, and the Soviet Union officially put it into service in 1983. NATO countries have also been flying the model since the end of the Cold War. Ukraine – just like Russia – also continues to have the MiG-29 in its air forces. Poland announced on Thursday and Slovakia on Friday that they would like to deliver aircraft of this type to Ukraine. For a long time, that was the red line in the Ukraine war. What would be the political and military consequences of delivering the fighter jet to Ukraine?

Strengths and weaknesses of the MiG-29 fighter aircraft

Ukraine has long demanded warplanes to defend itself against Russian war of aggression. It is undisputed that Ukrainian pilots can fly the MiG-29 without any problems, since they have the appropriate training. The MiG-29 is an interceptor, but not an aircraft specially designed for ground combat, former NATO general Erhard Bühler pointed out in March last year. The aircraft must also be integrated into a command system with air defense, the expert emphasized at the time. Ukraine now has, among other things, state-of-the-art IRIS-T SLM air defense systems from Germany.

Technical details of the MiG-29 17.3 meters long, 11.4 meter wingspan



Top speed of 2,450 kilometers per hour (2.3 times the speed of sound)



Maximum G forces of up to 9 possible, making it particularly manoeuvrable



Maximum range without additional tanks: 1500 kilometers



30 mm cannon with 1500 rounds per minute



Maximum weapon load of 3 tons (missiles and bombs can be attached under wings)* Specialties: Cobra Maneuvers. Rapid deceleration by positioning the aircraft briefly in the vertical position forces the enemy to overtake in close air combat. The enemy is then in front of the plane and can be shot down. Only a few jet aircraft in the world are able to perform this maneuver. *Source: dpa

The MiG is also operational from short runways. This is another crucial point for Ukraine as many airports were destroyed in Russian war of aggression. The spokesman for the Ukrainian army, Yuriy Ignat, said after the announcement from Warsaw: “The MiG will not solve our problems, we need F-16s. But the MiG will strengthen our capabilities.” Kiev has also repeatedly asked its Western allies for modern fighter jets, hoping for F-16s from the US.

These consequences could have the MiG-29 delivery to Ukraine

As with the protracted decision to supply main battle tanks, a previously considered insurmountable barrier may now have been overcome with the announcement by Slovakia and Poland. Warsaw spoke of initially wanting to deliver four aircraft to Ukraine, and Bratislava of 13 MiG-29s. “Of course, four jets don’t have much of an impact, but it’s a political sign if they are really delivered,” military expert Sönke Neitzel told ZDF. “You don’t have to be a seer to predict that more MiG-29s will follow.” Estonia’s Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu called the “courageous decisions” of the two EU and NATO countries on Friday a “significant and groundbreaking step”.

The wind seems to be turning. Both military experts and many Western countries saw the move to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine as a red line last year. In March 2022, for example, the USA stopped Poland’s first attempt to advance the debate on a MiG-29 delivery. Now the US is no longer standing in the way of a MiG-29 delivery. “These are sovereign decisions that every country must make. We respect their sovereign decisions,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said of Poland’s decision. Although the US is currently training Ukrainian pilots at an air force base near Tucson Arizona using flight simulators to use the F-16, this does not mean that deliveries will be made in the near future. A corresponding decision is still pending, but the pressure in the US Senate on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is increasing.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Russia evaluates MiG delivery by NATO countries as an increase in “direct involvement in the conflict”

There are concerns that Russia could use the delivery of fighter jets as a reason for escalation. The fighter jets could not change the course of the war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, according to the Interfax news agency. They would only bring additional hardship to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, Putin’s mouthpiece threatened. “This is just one more example of how a number of NATO member countries are increasing their direct involvement in the conflict,” Peskow said.

“Russia will say that this is another escalation, so Poland will become a war party. This is how Russia has always reacted,” military expert Neitzel told ZDF. However, he considers this a bluff. “Nothing has happened,” said the expert about similar threats after the first battle tank deliveries to Ukraine. “But of course it will continue to stir up the fears that are currently in Germany.” It was initially unclear whether the aircraft that Poland wants to deliver to the Ukraine originally come from Germany. In such a case, Berlin would have to agree to the transfer. The federal government was initially reluctant to do so (dpa/bme).