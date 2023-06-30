Poland, a few months after starting its electoral campaign, has once again joined Hungary to agitate the immigration debate. The ultra-conservatives Mateusz Morawiecki and Viktor Orbán have blocked the timid conclusions on immigration from the European summit in Brussels at dawn from Thursday to Friday, with which the EU leaders seek to promote agreements with countries of origin and transit —such as the one that is being designed with Tunisia—to prevent migrants from reaching community territory in exchange for economic aid packages. And with this blockade, Hungary and Poland threaten the progress of the entire summit as a protest against the recent European agreement of “mandatory but flexible solidarity” that sets a relocation quota for all partners or contributes 20,000 euros per rejected migrant to the States that refuse to relocate and that was reached with their vote against. Warsaw and Budapest demand that decisions on immigration are only agreed unanimously. The discussions, which lasted for more than seven hours and were plagued by “harsh” language from ultra-conservatives in the east, according to community sources, will continue this Friday.

The blockade has disappointed the majority of the leaders of the Twenty-seven, who aspired to advance in a common language to initiate new economic support agreements to neighboring countries to the south, such as Egypt, Nigeria or even Libya, to stop the arrival of boats, while he files the details to complete the pact with Tunisia. “There is bitterness that comes from previous discussions on immigration, even inherited from 2015, and we have to move on,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas commented this Friday upon her arrival at the summit after a long night. “I believe, however, that there is no difference in everyone’s goal. [los líderes de los Veintisiete]. There is a consensus that we have to deal with the external dimension and focus on reducing the migratory pressure”, added Kallas.

The Prime Minister of Latvia, Krisjanis Karins, has also stressed this Friday that the disagreement in Poland (and collaterally Hungary) is about the responses to immigration once asylum seekers are in community territory, a “parallel issue” to the one that is now on the discussion table of the leaders and that is based on promoting those agreements to stop migratory flows. One option that the Twenty-seven are considering this Friday, if the debate runs aground again, is to simply remove all the points on immigration from the conclusions of the summit, in which the leaders have already agreed, for example, to maintain sustained economic and military support. to Ukraine in the form of “future security commitments” or boosting the defense industry.

At dawn, after the long meeting, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, tried to downplay the importance of the blockade in the discussions. “We need to see tonight if we are going to be able to come to the conclusions. If we do, fine. But if not, it’s not a big problem, because there is a wide agreement in the terms of the external dimension [de la política migratoria]Rutte said. Also his Belgian counterpart, Alexander de Croo, preferred to be optimistic: “The issue of migration is clearly blocked, but the good thing is that we have tomorrow [por este viernes] to try.”

Warsaw —which together with Budapest had already threatened to sabotage everything related to the EU migration policy, to which they are directly opposed— demands to include in the commitments of the Twenty-seven a point that emphasizes that it will not be possible to advance on matters migrants without unanimity. Because immigration is currently the “most sensitive and most political point” for all EU members, Poland argues, as it has been doing since the 2015 crisis that triggered the blockades in Warsaw and Budapest. And for this reason, Morawiecki insists, decisions on the matter are required to be unanimous. An extreme that many other countries reject, which recall that nothing in the treaties requires that migration issues must be approved unanimously.

The new “mandatory solidarity” regulations that Poland and Hungary reject – two of the three pending fringes of the EU migration pact frozen for years – received the green light from the Interior Ministers of the Twenty-seven in early June in Luxembourg, in the Council of Justice and Interior Ministers, where the approval of all is not necessary, but rather a qualified majority (at least 55% of Member States representing 65% of the population). In the European Council, the body in which the Heads of State and Government debate, unanimity is required for their conclusions to go ahead, and although their texts are political declarations without legal force, the blockade represents a significant setback. These regulations still have to be approved in the format of “trilogues”, by representatives of the Council, the European Parliament and the Commission.

“It is not necessary that they teach us what solidarity is,” Morawiecki launched upon arrival at the summit. The government of the ultra-conservative Law and Justice (PiS), which is facing elections in the autumn and is trying to mobilize its electorate on the divisive immigration issue, is even planning a referendum on compulsory relocations although Warsaw has an open door to avoid such relocations. because it is in one of the main sources of arrivals of asylum seekers from Ukraine, as the European Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, pointed out this Thursday. Poland also demands more funds for border protection.

Agreements with countries of origin and transit

In order to advance some conclusions that had reached the Brussels meeting with very little controversy, some countries were even willing to eliminate the two paragraphs dedicated to immigration from the forty-points that constitute the final document of the summit of heads of state and of government. The idea was to attach, together with the “cleaned” text of the conclusions on migration, the letter sent on the eve of the meeting by the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in which the possible steps to be taken in the “external dimension”, that is, in terms of cooperation with the countries of origin and transit of irregular migration. But there, Poland and Hungary once again played with internal regulations, by preventing for hours the already agreed parts from being published, such as those dedicated to Ukraine, until the immigration point was clarified.

Neither did the meetings held separately by the President of the Council, Charles Michel, with the dissident countries (and the support of French Emmanuel Macron and German Olaf Scholz) to make them change their minds and which led to a significant delay in the dinner of the leaders of the Twenty-seven. The leaders will resume discussions on migration this Friday at a meeting in which they will also talk about the economy and how to recalibrate the EU’s relationship with China.

The clash of the ultra-conservative Polish government with its partners on account of migration is not the only one, nor is it even the most serious for its public coffers. Poland, like Hungary, has open disputes with Brussels on account of its violations of the rule of law and its lack of reforms to restore the independence of justice. Specifically, Warsaw continues without submitting the promised legal changes to end the disciplinary chamber of judges in its Supreme Court and thus access the funds of its recovery plan, 35,360 million.

