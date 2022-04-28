“We will work to ensure that Gazprom’s decision has the least possible impact on European consumers,” the Commission Chairperson stressed in a brief speech to the press.

And she considered that “the measure taken by Russia will affect Russia itself. The Kremlin is harming the Russian economy because they are depriving themselves of a great return.”

It noted that this “unilateral halt” of delivery was “unjustified and unacceptable.” “This once again shows the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier,” she said.

“Today, the Kremlin has failed once again in its attempt to sow division among the member states. The era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe is coming to an end,” she added.

During a visit to Chile, Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy coordinator, described Gazerome’s move as a “hostile act”, warning that it would only “accelerate Europe’s transition to clean energy sources that do not create dependencies for anyone.”

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom announced on Wednesday that it had cut off all gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for not receiving payments in rubles from the two European Union members.

Ursula von den Leyen warned that European companies agreeing to pay for Russian gas in rubles, as demanded by Moscow, would violate EU sanctions and face “significant” legal risks.

She explained: “About 97 percent of contracts (between companies from the European Union and Russian gas suppliers) provide for payment in euros or dollars (…) Companies that have such contracts should not give in to Russia’s demand, this would violate sanctions.” imposed by the countries of the Union.