The Polish Minister of the Interior, Mariusz Kaminski, and representatives of the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) demanded this Monday (28) that Belarus expel the mercenaries of the Wagner Group from its territory.

“We ask the regime of Alexander Lukashenko to immediately expel the Wagner Group from Belarus,” said Kaminski, during a meeting in Warsaw with the other leaders who support the decision.

The demonstration follows a recent statement by the Belarusian dictator, an ally of Putin, in which he affirms his interest in keeping 10,000 members of the paramilitary group in the country, who left Russia after a failed mutiny against the Russian government in June this year.

The Polish minister defended the expulsion of the mercenaries, saying that among them “there are criminals released from Russian prisons to participate in the war in Ukraine, who are capable of anything”. According to Kaminski, Poland and the Baltic countries fear for their “national security”.

Last Friday (25), the Belarusian dictator denied that the group is leaving the country, after rumors that emerged after the death of leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and images that showed tents being raised. “Wagner lived, Wagner lives, and Wagner will live in Belarus, it doesn’t matter if some don’t want that,” he said.

Poland has been bolstering its military capabilities in recent years, investing billions in new equipment since the Russian annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Recently, Poland’s deputy interior minister, Marcin Wasik, confirmed the deployment of 2,000 troops to the border with Belarus, following an accusation that the neighboring country had invaded its airspace.

On the 16th, the Lithuanian Council of Ministers approved a proposal by the Ministry of Transport to close two border crossings with the Bilorussian territory, in Šumsk and Tverecuis, in order to centralize most of the activities and controls at the biggest border post, in Medininkai .