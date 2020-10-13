Poland An unexploded World War II “earthquake bomb” weighs 5,400 kilograms in the Baltic Sea – Poland tries to dismantle a devastating weapon

In northwestern Poland divers launched a precise World War II bomb on Monday, according to Reuters and British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

British bombers dropped 5,400-pound Tallboy armored bombs on the Piastowski Canal, which landed in the Baltic Sea with the intention of sinking Nazi Germany’s heavy cruiser Lützow.

The ship was rendered inoperable, but the bombing left at least one unexploded armored bomb in the Baltic Sea, near the Polish coast.

The image provided by the Polish Navy shows the equipment used to determine the location of the Tallboy armored bomb.­

Mark The “Earthquake Bomb” known as Tallboy is about six meters long and has about 2,400 pounds of explosives. It was found during dredging last year, the BBC reports.

Due to its large size, Tallboy could not be blown up in a controlled manner on the seabed. This is the largest bomb ever found in Poland during World War II. The Polish army is now working to dismantle it with a remote-controlled device.

As a precaution, about 750 people have been evacuated from the nearby town of Świnoujście. The unloading operation is expected to take five days.