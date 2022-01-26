Warsaw has said it is ready for Russian inspections of US air defense (AD) installations in Romania and Poland on one condition, writes Wall Street Journal.

To be admitted to these military facilities, Moscow must allow inspections of “missile activity” in Kaliningrad, according to Polish officials. Sources of the publication specified that Washington discussed the issue of allowing the Russian inspection at facilities with air defense systems with allies in Europe.

Earlier, representatives of the US Republican Party in Congress presented a bill calling for the sending of new weapons to Ukraine, including missiles and air defense systems.

According to the document, Washington undertakes to “urgently” provide Kiev with “vital assets, including surface-to-air missiles, air defense systems, anti-ship missiles, anti-tank mines,” as well as other weapons. According to the authors of the bill, in total, the United States in fiscal 2022 should provide Ukraine with about $450 million in military assistance.