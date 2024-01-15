Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Sheina announced Warsaw’s consent to the deployment of German troops

Poland agrees to let in German troops and station them on its territory as part of strengthening NATO's eastern flank. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Andrzej Sheina in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

He explained that Germany is a friend and reliable partner of Poland, which is why the country agreed to the deployment of German troops. “Welcome,” added the European politician.

Poland agreed to adopt the experience of Lithuania

Sheina recalled the format of NATO's military presence in the neighboring country – Lithuania. Since 2017, the Baltic country has hosted a multinational NATO battle group of about 1.5 thousand troops under the leadership of German headquarters.

The deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry explained that the introduction of troops will primarily strengthen the eastern flank of NATO – the flank of the North Atlantic Alliance closest to Russia.

See also Hungary and Serbia, Orban-Vucic favorites. The pro-Russians pull at the European polls With the war raging beyond our eastern border, any assistance and cooperation from our allies is greatly appreciated. So if the Germans want to strengthen NATO's eastern flank in Poland, as they did in Lithuania, then welcome Andrzej SzejnaDeputy Foreign Minister of Poland

The United States allowed a provocation of NATO in Poland to send troops to Ukraine

The United States may resort to a provocation in Poland or the Baltic countries in order to send NATO troops to Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by former CIA analyst Ray McGovern.

Photo: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

McGovern added that the reason for this could be an alleged Russian attack on one of the NATO countries. To provoke a direct confrontation, the United States could conduct a false flag operation by attacking Polish or Baltic territory.

In July 2023, NATO, at a summit in Vilnius, adopted a plan according to which, if necessary, 100 thousand soldiers from the alliance countries would be transferred to Poland. Now in Poland are about 11 thousand soldiers from NATO countries.

See also International praise for the UAE's efforts in transferring government expertise 11 thousand NATO soldiers are now stationed in Poland

Poland has long wanted to strengthen NATO to counter Russia

In December, the head of Poland's Bureau of National Security (BBN), Jacek Siwera, insisted that NATO countries needed to build up capabilities in the east to counter Russia. He commented on a recent study by the German Society for Foreign Policy (DGAP), which states that European countries and NATO are only six to nine years away from confrontation with Russia. At the same time, the head of BBN said that “this analysis coincides with studies prepared in the United States.”

Photo: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

At the same time, Sivera noted that the “time forks” in the German study are too optimistic. “If we want to avoid war, then NATO countries on the eastern flank must accept a shorter three-year time horizon to prepare for confrontation,” explained the Polish specialist.

At the same time, NATO plans to build a repair base for Ukrainian military equipment in Poland, 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The new military facility will be located near the city of Rzeszow. Construction will be carried out by Canada, the USA and the UK.