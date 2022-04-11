Yaroslav Kaczynski condemned the Russian military operations in Ukraine, warning Western European countries that the role might come on them.

Kaczynski was speaking on the 12th anniversary of the crash of the Polish Air Force Tupolev near the Russian city of Smolensk, which killed President Lech Kaczynski and his wife, as well as 94 other people, including senior members of his administration.

The plane was on its way back from Russia, where the late Polish president attended a ceremony in memory of the victims of the Katyn massacre.

Katyn in Russia, along with Ukrainian Kharkiv, witnessed the killing of 22,000 Polish officers who were captured by the Red Army in September 1939 after the Soviet Union invaded the eastern Polish regions under the German-Soviet agreement.

Addressing a few thousand of his supporters Sunday in front of the presidential palace, Kaczynski said he had “complete and documented answers from several sources, some from abroad” about the cause of the plane crash, noting that it would be revealed “soon.”

But he said that “those who made the decision and implemented it are here in Poland, and most importantly those in Russia” whose identities have not yet been revealed.

When asked about the “benefactor of the crime”, Kaczynski referred to his brother’s anti-Moscow policies.

In a clear denunciation of the war in Ukraine, Kaczynski called “the post-communist era in Russia as criminal as the era of communism.”

Kaczynski also issued a warning to Western European countries, saying, “What we are witnessing today in Ukraine could happen in other places, not only in Poland (…) but could also happen in Paris or simply in Berlin or Rome.”

The 2010 Smolensk plane crash has been a hotly debated issue in Poland, with conservatives accusing the then-liberal government of neglect in preparing for the flight and criticizing the investigation that followed.

In the days following the accident, some members of Poland’s Law and Justice party accused Vladimir Putin, then prime minister, of being behind the disaster.

Russia categorically rejected any responsibility for the crash and blamed Poland.