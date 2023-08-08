Home page politics

Franziska Black

Poland wants to strengthen its border protection – and accuses its Russia ally Belarus of allowing irregular entry of refugees in the first place.

WARSAW – The Polish government has accused Belarus and Russia of “organizing” a migratory flow into the EU, via the Polish border, in order to destabilize the region. “We are talking about an operation by the Russian and Belarusian secret services that is becoming more and more intense,” the news agency quoted as saying AFP Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik.

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is closely allied with Alexander Lukashenko. Although Belarus is not directly involved in the Ukraine war, the Belarusian ruler had allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory as a starting point for the invasion. In addition, after the coup attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenaries, Lukashenko had agreed to take on the Wagner fighters.

Migration to the EU: Poland demands more soldiers for the border with Belarus

The Polish border guards now want to increase their forces on the border with Belarus by another 1,000 soldiers. The reason for this is the many attempts by migrants to enter the country irregularly. The border guards asked the army to second the soldiers, Wasik said on Monday (August 7) ​​in Warsaw. “We need a lot more forces at the border,” he told the agency DAP according to

Wasik accused the Belarusian border guard of organizing the irregular border crossings of refugees. “This would not be possible without the participation of the Belarusian authorities,” he said. There were also increasing cases at the border of Polish border guards and soldiers being attacked by refugees.

According to earlier information, 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers are already deployed on Poland’s eastern border with Belarus, which is also the external border of the EU and NATO. They should get help from 500 police officers.

Poland accuses Belarus of “hybrid warfare” using migrants

According to the border authority, 160 migrants tried to cross the border on Saturday. On Sunday there were 147 people. Border guard commander Tomasz Praga reported that the numbers are significantly higher this year than in 2022. He called the smuggling attempts part of a hybrid warfare by Belarus. People from Afghanistan, Syria, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Algeria and other countries are trying to reach Poland and thus the EU via Belarus.

To provide military security for the border, the Polish army has already moved additional troops east due to the appearance of the Russian private army Wagner in Belarus. According to Warsaw, about 4,000 of their mercenaries are currently stationed in Belarus.

After two Belarusian helicopters invaded Polish airspace, Poland recently increased surveillance of its eastern border. NATO member Poland lies on the defense alliance’s eastern flank and shares a border with Belarus. Poland and other Eastern European NATO member states had expressed concern about the potential threat posed by Belarus. (frs with AFP and dpa)