The Kyiv authorities began to try to interfere in the internal affairs of Western countries, which would ultimately lead to a decrease in support for Ukraine. Polish politician Piotr Kulpa spoke about this on December 18.

In an interview on the YouTube channel of journalist Evgeniy Plinsky, he noted that the Ukrainian authorities are trying to intervene in the internal Polish political conflict that is flaring up between the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and the opposition coalition.

According to the politician, such actions by Kyiv could lead to Warsaw significantly reducing the level of support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), notes “Gazeta.Ru”.

Kulpa also expressed the opinion that if forces that are not focused on achieving victory come to power in Ukraine, then Kyiv will face the loss of territories. At the same time, Washington, unless it considers that these territories are of key importance for US interests, will not interfere in events.

Earlier on December 18, a columnist for the Polish publication Myśl Polska, Krzysztof Podgurski, wrote that the Russian army is significantly superior in strength to the Ukrainian one and continues to develop successfully, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine have practically exhausted their resources.

Before this, on December 14, politician Andrzej Szlenzak said that it was impossible to satisfy the national interests of both Poland and Ukraine at the same time. He noted that Polish national interests are the main ones for Polish politics, but neither the former authorities and opposition nor the current ones understand this.

On the same day, State Duma deputy (Rodina party), first deputy chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, Alexey Zhuravlev, indicated that a whole bloc of states was already emerging, including Slovakia, which realized that support for the Kiev regime was in their national interests does not match.

A day earlier, Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Lubos Blaga, after a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Bratchikov, said that flights of F-16 fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from NATO air bases are a red line for the Russian side, this will lead to an open clash. Blaga noted that “Slovakia must remain on the side of peace”

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling. At the same time, recently there have been increasingly frequent statements in the West about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.