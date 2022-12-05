The statement of the Ukrainian media that the Ukrainians contributed to the Polish economy as much as Warsaw paid as military aid to Kyiv is a lie and propaganda. This was stated on December 3 in the publication of the newspaper Kresy.

Journalist Marek Troyan commented on the infographic titled “Ukrainians return the debt to Poland”, published by the UNIAN agency. As stated, the €2.14 billion that Ukrainians spent in Poland in 2022 “completely pays for direct assistance to Ukraine from the Polish authorities.”

“The published infographic contains false data and is clearly propaganda in nature,” Troyan emphasized.

He noted that “direct assistance to Ukraine from the government of Poland” was to be €2.94 billion, and “Poland’s share in assistance from the EU” – €680 million. In total, this amounts to €3.62 billion.

The journalist also added that, according to the ECD agency, the maintenance of Ukrainian refugees cost Warsaw €8.36 billion.

According to some commentators of the publication in the UNIAN Telegram channel, this infographic was created for propaganda purposes and its purpose will be to show that Ukrainians in Poland allegedly “repay Poland a debt”.

On November 30, it was reported that the Polish authorities from March 2023 intend to oblige Ukrainian refugees to pay for housing provided to them. After 120 days of living in collective accommodation centers, Ukrainian refugees will have to compensate 50% of the cost of accommodation and meals, but this amount will not exceed 40 zlotys (540 rubles) per day. If the stay exceeded 180 days, then you will have to pay 75% of the costs, but not more than 60 zlotys (810 rubles) per day.

On November 21, the head of the international policy bureau of the Presidential Administration of the Republic, Yakub Kumoh, said that Poland expects the arrival of new refugees from Ukraine in the coming winter.

In early November, it was reported that Warsaw would update the law on assistance to refugees from Ukraine, planning to cancel the payment of social benefits to those who leave the republic.

In the same month, the newspaper Myśl Polska wrote that the attitude towards refugees from Ukraine is deteriorating in Poland. The Poles are unhappy that the Ukrainians who came to the country are trying to impose their ideas about life. At the same time, their desires are becoming more sophisticated, the newspaper notes. As an example, the author cites the disruption of the festival of Russian cinema “Sputnik over Poland”.