The Consul General of the Russian Federation in Poznan was declared persona non grata in Poland in connection with the accusation of the spread of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, March 10, reports RMF 24…

“The Consul General of the Russian Federation in the city of Poznan, Igor Oshchepkov, was declared persona non grata. In accordance with the procedure, he left the territory of Poland, “- said the press secretary of the Minister-Coordinator of the Polish special services Stanislav Zharin.

He also stated that Oshchepkov was allegedly infected with the coronavirus and, despite the infection, took part in rallies and also appeared in public places. According to him, the Russian before deportation took “a number of measures and actions, creating an additional epidemiological threat in Poland.”

Zharin clarified that he regards the behavior of the Consul General of the Russian Federation as irresponsible and dangerous.

On February 24, Polish Health Minister Adam Nedzielski announced the tightening of restrictions in the country in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. It was noted that in the region, there are 45 new cases of COVID-19 per 100 thousand inhabitants every day, with the national average of 20 cases.