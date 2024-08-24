Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto: Poland continues secret trade with Russia

Poland criticizes Hungary for its cooperation with Russia, but continues to conduct secret trade with the Russian side. This statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, reports TASS.

The agency cites a statement by the State Secretary for International Communications and Relations in the office of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Zoltán Kovács. He was the one who quoted the Hungarian Prime Minister as saying that “the Polish brothers act in exactly the same way.” In this regard, they should not criticize the “honest and open” actions of the Hungarian side, Szijjártó warned.

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry is convinced that Warsaw’s actual actions in this matter run counter to the country’s publicly stated position. According to the results of last year, trade turnover between Poland and Russia amounted to 6 billion euros, the minister said. He also drew attention to the country’s purchase of fertilizers from Russia in large quantities.

Earlier, it became known about a decrease in wine supplies from Poland to Russia. In June 2024, this figure decreased by 33 percent, reaching 952 tons, according to data from the EU Statistical Service (Eurostat). Experts linked the incident to the introduction of high duties on wine imports from the United States and Europe in the Russian Federation. In July 2023, the rate was raised from 12.5 to 20 percent, and in August it continued to grow, increasing to 25 percent.