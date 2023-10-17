Poland: According to the final result, the ruling party PiS loses the majority

bIn the parliamentary elections in Poland, the ruling national-conservative PiS party became the strongest force according to the official results on Tuesday, but lost the majority in the House of Representatives, the Sejm. After all constituencies were counted, the PiS (“Law and Justice”) received 35.38 percent of the votes.

That is a good eight percentage points less than in the previous election in 2019. At that time, the party led by Jarosław Kaczyński still had a voter share of 43.6 percent and has since been able to govern alone with the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The liberal “Citizens’ Coalition” (KO), led by opposition leader Donald Tusk, became the second strongest force with 30.7 percent of the vote, improving by around four percentage points. Tusk achieved the highest single result in a Polish parliamentary election with 538,634 personal votes in Warsaw. The KO was followed by the centrist electoral alliance “Third Way” with 14.4 percent of the vote, followed by the Left with 8.61 percent.

Tusk’s “Citizens’ Coalition”, the “Third Way” and the Left had already announced before the election on Sunday that they wanted to work together after the election. According to the electoral commission, they have a majority of 248 out of 460 seats in the new Sejm.

The extreme right-wing “Confederation” achieved 7.16 percent and thus remained below expectations, which assumed that this party would make significant gains. At 74.38 percent, voter turnout was significantly higher than any previous election since the fall of the communist regime in 1989.







However, the referendum held on election day on migration issues, among other things, failed due to insufficient participation. Only just under 41 percent of those eligible to vote voted, meaning the necessary quorum of 50 percent was missed. The opposition had called for a boycott of the referendum initiated by the ruling PiS party. The PiS intended to use him to mobilize its voters.