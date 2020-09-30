Upgrade
Poland A strong man, Jarosław Kaczyński, suddenly becomes Polish Deputy Prime Minister

September 30, 2020
Kaczyński, the leader of the Old Nationalist Law and Justice Party, has so far exercised his power behind the scenes.

Polish Leader of the Law and Justice Party Jarosław Kaczyński rises to the board, says news agency AFP. Kaczyński will become Deputy Prime Minister, the Prime Minister announced Mateusz Mazowiecki In Warsaw.

The move can be considered surprising. Kaczyński, 71, is considered the de facto leader of Poland, but so far he has contented himself with being a Member of Parliament.

Old-fashioned and nationalist Law and Justice, abbreviated Polish as PiS, has been in power since 2015. Kaczyński is the founder of the party and a strong man believed to decide on government guidelines.

“He will certainly strengthen our government significantly,” Mazowiecki told Reuters.

Poles the media said, according to AFP, that as deputy prime minister, Kaczyński would take over responsibility for home affairs, justice and defense.

In the field of justice, Poland is at odds with the European Commission and also with many EU partners who believe that the rule of law has shattered the rule of law.

