Poland | A Polish politician blamed young women’s alcohol consumption for the country’s low birth rate – the fury immediately erupted

Among others, opposition politicians and celebrities called Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s comments detached from reality, patriarchal and nonsense.

Poland leader of the leading Law and Justice party (PiS). Jaroslaw Kaczynski drew fury after claiming over the weekend that excessive alcohol consumption by young women is to blame for the country’s low birth rate.

“If the situation continues in such a way that until the age of 25 young women drink as much as men of their age, there will be no children,” said Kaczynski.

Kaczynski claimed that in order to become an alcoholic, a man has to drink heavily for an average of 20 years, while a woman only has to drink for two. He justified his claims with a doctor who has “succeeded in curing a third of his male alcoholic patients but not women”.

In addition, Kaczynski said that women should not have children too young, because motherhood has to be “mature”.

Other among others, opposition politicians and celebrities called the 73-year-old Kaczynski’s comments detached from reality, patriarchal and nonsense.

A left-wing politician Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus said the comments were rubbish.

“Of course we could just laugh at this and make memes out of this, but this is a serious and tragic matter,” he told reporters on Monday.

Many have said that Kaczynski is ignoring the real issues. According to critics, Poles hesitate to have children for economic reasons, among other things, and because PiS, led by Kaczynski, has restricted the right to abortion.

“Poland led by the PiS government is against families and against women,” Scheuring-Wielgus said.

According to official statistics, Poland’s birth rate is below the EU average.