Poland | A car crashed into a crowd in Poland, at least a dozen injured

in Poland In the city of Szczecin, the driver of a car drove into a crowd on Friday afternoon, according to news agency AFP and Polish news channel TVN24, among others. The car crashed into a crowd of pedestrians on the crosswalk.

According to the media, at least 17 people have been injured, but the number of injured may still be specified or changed. Some of them have been seriously injured.

According to TVN24, the driver of the car fled the scene, but he has since been arrested. When he fled the scene, the car he was driving hit several other vehicles, TVN24 reports.

“According to the current information, there are 17 injured in the incident, including three minors. Two of the injured are in critical condition. The person who caused the accident has been arrested,” the governor of the region told the media, according to AFP.

The city of Szczecin is located in northwestern Poland.

