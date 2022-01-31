Katowice prosecutor investigates death. Women’s rights groups also accuse the rigidity of the rules. One of the two fetuses had died in late December. Soon after, the other had also given in. The mother survived another month

In Poland, the Katowice prosecutor is investigating the death in hospital of a 37-year-old woman who was pregnant with twins. Her family, as well as women’s rights groups point the finger at the strict Polish anti-abortion law, claiming that it fatally delayed the doctors’ decision to end the pregnancy.

The death of the woman, identified only as Agnieszka T., dates back to January 25, while the two fetuses had died in late December. Investigators said they are awaiting the results of the three autopsies to ascertain the causes of deaths.

Prosecutors, through spokesman Ireneusz Kunert, told The Associated Press that they are questioning the woman’s husband, twin sister and doctors and hospital staff as part of an investigation into potential medical errors.

The woman’s family has released a statement in which they suspect that the cause of death is sepsis and that this was caused by the doctors’ decision to continue the pregnancy despite the death of one of the fetuses; the family also claims that the abortion was delayed even after the death of the other fetus. Both the family and the All-Poland Women’s Strike group blame the death on the strict 2020 anti-abortion ruling by the Constitutional Court, which further narrowed the chances of an abortion. They believe it has a frightening effect on doctors, leading to poor medical decisions.

“Another victim of the abortion ban in Poland: 37-year-old Agnieszka from Czestochowa, the Facebook group wrote. And again: We keep shouting ‘Not one more’, but the ban on abortion is killing more and more women ”.

The Czestochowa Specialist Hospital says that all possible procedures were applied to save the three lives and that medical decisions were not influenced by any other factor. Also according to the hospital, two days before her death the woman had tested positive for Covid-19 and her condition was worsening.

She was then taken to another hospital but died there a few hours later. According to the ruling of the Constitutional Court, which sparked massive street protests, it is illegal in Poland to terminate a pregnancy in case of congenital problems, which was previously possible.

This means that abortion in Poland is only possible when the pregnancy threatens a woman’s health or life or if it is the result of crimes such as rape or incest.