Polish railway operator Pkp has sued the action of hacker groups that they used radio signals for stop 25 passenger trains in the country. During stops it was felt the Russian anthem and a speech by Vladimir Putin. According to a railway spokesman, quoted by the Pap news agency, the trains were blocked in four regions around 1 pm today. The passengers were in no danger and the trains were able to resume their journey with a slight delay. In recent days there have been several similar attacks on the Polish railway network, which it serves as the primary means of transport for Western military aid to Ukraine. Police in Bialystok, in the east of the country, had already arrested two men on Sunday, including a police officer, who had stopped five passenger trains and one freight train.