On the last date of Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Albiceleste defeated Poland 2-0 with a great collective game and stayed with the group to advance as first and now they will have to face Australia next Saturday, April 3. December from 4:00 p.m. in Argentina.
The team led by Lionel Scaloni found its true level in the second half against Mexico and throughout the match against Poland they searched for the rival goal and dominated the Europeans who could not generate any danger to the Argentine defense. For this match, regarding the victory against Mexico, the coach put Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Enzo Fernández and Julián Álvarez on the field as starters.
Next we go with the review and analysis of the Argentine players who gave him the pass to the round of 16:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez – 7 – Very safe in the air game and no problems with his feet. He had no saves throughout the match.
Right back: Nahuel Molina – 7 – He projected very well in attack and was solid in defense every time the Poles looked for him.
Right center: Cristian Romero – 7 – He returned to ownership and showed why he was indisputable for Scaloni. He dominated and did not let Robert Lewandowski play comfortably throughout the match.
Left center: Nicolás Otamendi – 8 – Impassable as in the match against Mexico. Together with Romero, he was not allowed to touch the ball to the Polish star.
Left back: Marcos Acuna – 7 – A very good game in attack and was projected every time the play called for it. He left after 60 minutes due to fatigue and a tactical decision at the same time.
Midfielder: Enzo Fernandez – 7 – He took charge of his current affairs and was prolific in his passes, very safe in the middle of the field as the axis of the team.
Midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – 7 – He came back to show his best level when the team needed him. He always left everything on the field.
Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister – 8 – Great game by the Brighton player who was the author of the goal that opened the way for the Argentine National Team. He earned his place in the starting eleven.
Right winger: Ángel Di María – 6 – He did not play his best game but he always insisted on the right wing. He came out with some physical discomfort in one of his legs.
Hooker: Lionel Messi – 7 – Always great and decisive for the team. He responded with play despite the missed penalty.
Center forward: Julián Álvarez – 8 – A born scorer and on top of that he brings sacrifice to the team. Author of a great goal that gave the team peace of mind to manage the game.
Substitute: Nicolás Tagliafico (by Marcos Acuña) – 7 – Great entry from the Lyon player who was even close to scoring a goal. Very good projections to attack.
Substitute: German Pezzela (by Enzo Fernández) – 6 – He entered to endure the result and had no problems.
Substitute: Lautaro Martínez (by Julián Álvarez) – 6 – He showed him wanting to recover his place but he couldn’t convert in the one-on-one he had. He has to score to regain his confidence.
Substitute: Thiago Almada (by Alexis Mac Allister) – 6 – He entered the match well and added his first minutes in a World Cup.
Coach: Lionel Scaloni – 7 – He set up the game very well knowing how the opponent was going to position himself throughout the 90 minutes. The changes were made at the ideal time.
