The five-time champion Movistar (no one has more Champions) opens today his participation in the Final to eight against Ugra (15:00, #Vamos). Both teams have only met once, which was one of the most painful defeats of those from Torrejón. The Russians prevailed in the final disputed in 2016 in Guadalajara, with numerous Interista fans in the stands. This time, they meet in Croatia for a place in the semi-finals. Pola (Vigo, 32 years old), after a decade at the club, will leave the interista ranks this summer. The captain attends AS from Croatia before its premiere.

-He could not play the Spanish Cup or the Super Cup, in which Movistar was victorious, due to physical problems. How are you?

Very good, really. The trip was quite long, but the contact and training here have been very positive. I really want to be able to help the team and be one of them. From the first minute I will be available if the coach needs it.

-How’s the atmosphere in Zadar?

You can see that UEFA has worked hard to make the tournament go well here. We are close to the beach, and all the teams are in the same hotel complex. I really like the black court and the one here has a good feel, it is a great pavilion. I think that the mask is not mandatory in the city, but in the facilities and the track we all have the maximum precautions and sanitary measures.

-After announcing his departure from Movistar this summer, he will play his last Champions League with the club. How does it feel

Very motivated, I want to say goodbye to Movistar in a big way, and the Champions League is the biggest trophy there is. It is a plus for me to know that it will be the last. Physically I feel better than I thought. It is clear that it will be a few days and a special competition … if we win it, of course.

-A decade at the club that comes to an end in June. Are you discounting the days?

The truth is that I don’t think about it much. We go day by day, I enjoy every game, every training session, and that’s what matters. I have given everything for this shield and I have also received a lot. There is no thorn left in me because I have given everything.

-Did you imagine that your stay at the club, since your arrival in 2011, would be like this?

No, far from it. I arrived at 23 and I will leave at 33. At the time I made the decision to leave Lobelle to come to Movistar, many people said that I was wrong. I did not hesitate. I did not imagine all these beautiful years. I have achieved 18 titles with the club … and I hope there will be one more before I go.

-The Ugra, first rival. What are its strengths?

It is a typical Russian team, very intense, with a fairly strong pivot and they put a lot of rhythm into the game. We will have to give our best to win. In 2016 we lost to them in the final in Gualadajara, so hopefully we can get revenge.

-The Movistar changed cycle last summer … and has already added two titles. Will the experience weigh in in this Champions League?

They said that the team was different, even transition … and we have shown that it was not. We have already achieved the Spanish Cup and the Super Cup, and we want more. It is true that several of our players are making their Champions League debut this year, but the veterans’ mission was to transmit the club’s DNA upon arrival. At Movistar it is not worth a draw, you have to always win, and in any competition in which we participate we are favorites.

-It is the year of the World Cup, can you see yourself in the Lithuania event?

In Spain the level of players is very high, but I am going to fight to be there. It is one of my goals, because a World Cup is one of the few tournaments that is missing from my record. For that, I have to work well in my club.

-Where will you play next season?

For now I don’t think about it. My mind is on Movistar and in June, when my current contract ends, I will reveal my destiny.