It is obvious to say that the 2020 MotoGP World Championship is being different. The reconfiguration of the calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the serious injury of Marc Márquez, the departure of Andrea Dovizioso from Ducati or the signing of Pol Espargaró by HRC are some of the most outstanding news that have occurred in this atypical season .

Precisely, Pol has been one of the protagonists of the 2020 French GP. The Catalan, who last Wednesday got on a Honda Firblade for the first time in the Portimao 2020 test, leaving behind the image of a person you trust going to a gas station to get you fuel and to finish the day, he re-enacted a curious scene at Le Mans with a motorcycle from the Golden Wing factory.

Dressed in his mask, a Michelin cap and a Red Bull boat, the KTM rider did not hesitate to even squat down to analyze in depth the front of the RC213V by Álex Márquez which was parked in the closed park of the French track, something that did not go unnoticed and was questioned at the post-test press conference in the Sarthe department.

Pol spies the Honda

“The front tire. I have been left with this thorn from not having mounted the medium tire, because we have been ready on the grid, we have lacked nothing, the tire was ready before leaving the box, and I wanted to see the degradation that Alex had on that tire. I have been left with that of having made another decision and having achieved something else, but we are here and not having fallen is already a very good thing, “the Spaniard replied with a laugh. A fairly common situation in Formula 1 that we will see if it becomes fashion in the highest category of motorcycling.