New setback at Nàstic due to COVID-19. This Monday, the Grana entity has reported that the player Pol Prats will be in isolation for ten days as he is in close contact with a positive. He is totally asymptomatic, but following the instructions of the sanitary protocol, he must spend ten days in confinement. This is the second identical case suffered by Nàstic in the last week because in the previous week of the match against Barcelona B, Toni Seligrat was also isolated by close contact with a positive for COVID-19.

Despite all this, calm prevails at Nàstic because Pol Prats gave negative in the serological test carried out last Friday to all the red staff and in the PCR test carried out on Saturday. In addition, Prats did not enter the call for the match against Barcelona B last Sunday. Now he will remain isolated for ten days at home and, therefore, is safe to play the two duels that Nàstic will face this week. On Thursday, the Tarragona bloc visits Llagostera to play the round of 16 of the RFEF Cup at 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, they host Badalona at the Nou Estadi at 5:00 p.m. on the second day of the League.