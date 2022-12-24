In the cinema, Pol López (Barcelona, ​​1984) stars in suro, a story back to the field where life is not as idyllic as promised. On the tables of the Teatre Lliure, the actor returns from December 29 to Ibsen’s classic Hedda Gabler.

With what three adjectives would you define suro? tense. compact. Pleasant shyness.

Among the issues that the film addresses are immigration and the return to the countryside. Is the best Spanish cinema being made in the town? I don’t know the best. Excellent Spanish cinema is being made that makes you want to go to the cinema.

Does being an actor mean the same in a set filming than on a stage? The volume of things changes. On stage, everything that is lived needs to use the strength and the capacity for expression of the entire body, and on set, very often, it must remain only in the eyes.

What movie has impacted you the most lately? The Hunter’s Order by Joaquim Jorda. Wonderful modern portrait (this is what it is) about a person and what surrounds them; in this case it is the Spanish filmmaker that I did not know, Jacinto Esteva. It is not the typical documentary of a polyhedral and complex figure that serves to explain a time, an idea of ​​the artist, etc. It is the documentary that seems to be the first of its kind and seems to have inspired many of the following that focus on that, a person and the circumstances that surround him.

The one you have seen the most times? The Big Lebowsky.

In which movie or play would you stay to live? The Big Lebowsky

The last series you’ve watched in one go? Olive Kitteridge, years ago already; I’m not very serious.

What book is open on your nightstand right now? Saturn’s rings, from Sebald.

Which one couldn’t finish? the lines of the songby Bruce Chatwin. “I have to find the moment.”

Is there a classic (film, book, record…) that you have recently discovered? I discovered Rafael Chirbes this summer and On the shore Sounds like a contemporary classic to me.

What song would you choose as a self-portrait? babaluin a version by Miguelito Valdés.

What is socially overrated? The quinoa.

What is the historical event that you most admire? The distillation.

What role or job would you never accept? The one who washes the windows of skyscrapers.

And what character would you kill to play? any of the savage detectives, of Bolano.

If you could choose any artist, dead or alive, who would you choose to work with? Lucrecia Martel, Juan Rulfo, Chekhov, John Cleese, Svetlana Aleksiévich, Mauricio Kartun, Ruben Lardín, David Byrne, Gabriel Ventura, Albert Camus, etc…

If he hadn’t been an actor it would be… Cartoonist.

