Speculation is over. Finally Guillermo Pol Fernández will continue his career in Mexico and will not play in River, nor in San Lorenzo, nor in Racing. The three great teams of Argentine soccer went looking for him to reinforce their teams. The one that seemed to be itching was River, who was seeking to be a partner of the player in a loan request to the Blue Cross, owner of your pass. But it was the footballer who came out to deny the rumors.

Pol Fernández, in dialogue with TNT Sports, was forceful: “I publicly thank Racing, San Lorenzo and River for showing interest in me and for calling me. As I said in a statement a while ago, I will not continue my career in Argentina, “said the offensive midfielder.

Pol Fernández started the season in Boca, but did not reach an agreement with the managers and did not renew his contract. He returned to Mexico and will continue his career at Cruz Azul. “I spoke with the coach and with the sports director (of Cruz Azul) and they want to count on me”, recognized the soccer player.

Pol Fernández spoke in #TNTSports and confirmed that he does not return to Argentine football ❌ 🗣️ “I want to publicly thank River, San Lorenzo and Racing, but I’m going to stay in Cruz Azul” pic.twitter.com/5GvIi5pwMt – TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) January 26, 2021

“Now I can’t play because of a question of papers, because I don’t have a work permit,” added Pol Fernández, who in the 2019/2020 season played 13 games with the Cement Machine shirt and scored a goal.