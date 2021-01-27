Pol Fernández spoke from Mexico, where he made it clear that he will not return, for now, to Argentina and thanked the interest from teams like River, San Lorenzo and Racing. The steering wheel of Cruz Azul pulled a stick to the club’s Football Council, warned that the relationship with Juan Román Riquelme (vice president) was only “from leader to player” and thanked the support of Carlos Tevez and Carlos Izquierdoz, the captains who “made him feel like one of the squad.”

“We spoke with Riquelme not long ago and that’s it, he stayed there. He remained from manager to player and nothing else”Pol released in an interview with TNT Sports. And he continued: “There was no more explanation, a phone call that I was not going to renew with the club. What if I wanted him not to go to training again, and I said I was going to go.”

Precisely, continuing to be part of Boca’s practices was something that helped Fernández and that he himself highlighted, thanking the support he had from Carlos Tevez, the captain, and Carlos Izquierdoz, the other benchmark of the team.

“So much with Carlos, as with Cali, the captains and the entire squad, I have spoken, I take off my hat with them, they were very good with me. At all times they made me feel like one more and they never left me aside. That is something that I will be grateful to them for life. Thanks to them I had a less bad time than I was going through. Thanks to my colleagues I was one more until the last day, I am deeply grateful. I thanked each one before I left, “said the 29-year-old.

And along the same lines, he was happy for the local title: “I was very happy when they won the Diego Armando Maradona Cup, they deserved it, I hope they do very well.”

With regard to Miguel Angel Russo, Fernández also thanked him for letting him train, beyond what he ran and moved apart was more than what was on par in tactical work.

“We were doing things very well, the team came as we wanted … I want to believe that he wanted to count on me and they didn’t let him, “he said..

And, with respect to Riquelme, he closed: “I am calm because of how I handled myself, my stay at the club. What I said I said to my face, as I should have. I can no longer say anything. My last contact with him was from manager to player. I would have liked it to be otherwise. I would have liked to go inside the field and not jogging without playing. ”