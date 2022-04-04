The sun of Termas de Rio Hondo did not shine on the factory team Honda In the Argentine Grand Prix, from which the Japanese house comes out without any points scored. In a race conditioned by the absence of Marc Marquez, the other Spaniard Pol Espargaró he finished the race prematurely on lap 7, thanks to one fall in turn 2 while he was fighting for the podium also thanks to the fourth position obtained in qualifying. In a weekend already complicated by the delays in the delivery of materials for the teams, such as to have compressed the free practice and qualifying program in the arc of the single day on Saturday, Honda returns home with the 19th place for Stefan Bradlcalled to replace the eight-time world champion after the bad fall suffered in Mandalika.

In a GP that will be remembered for Aprilia’s first historic victory in the premier class, Espargaró – on his first retirement in this championship – can at least console himself with the success of his brother Aleix, without excluding the bitterness of a race that had started off on the right foot: “The GP had started positively – commented the Iberian number 44 – I got off to a good start and reached the leading group. I felt fit, but a mistake allowed Rins to overtake me, then I recovered and was pushing for him. A few laps later I crashed at Turn 2, which was a real shame. We had a weekend of ups and downs, showing a good pace in qualifying and a good pace in a race that I should have completed, also because 4th place it was anyway a good placement to be able to get points. Our potential this year is really high, and just take it four points in two races is not what we are here to do. Fortunately, we can try to redeem ourselves in a week“.

While the possible participation of Marquez in the United States GP is still to be determined – with the Spaniard who will show up in Austin on the weekend of 10 April only in the event of a positive outcome of the medical examination – Bradl is still preparing for the Texan stage, analyzing in the meantime what was his performance in Argentina: “I had a good start to the race, but I made a mistake in the first corner – explained the German, who started 24th – I was a little too aggressive and then made another mistake a few laps later. Small mistakes that in the end cost us some positions and prevented me from staying in the front group to fight for something more, probably closer to Alex. All of this it’s part of the process when you get back to MotoGPand it was particularly difficult this weekend with one less day of rehearsals ”.