In just over a month, the MotoGP will finally take to the track in Portimão for the first round of the season, thus officially kicking off a championship full of novelties in various aspects: the number of races, the nations that will host the events, as well as the inevitable changes in the general line-up. In the list of transfers in the riders’ market, there is also the parenthesis concerning Marc Marquez’s now former teammate in Honda, Pol Espargaròwho returned after two years riding the team’s KTM Tech3 GasGas.

Still looking for his first success in the premier class, the 2013 Moto2 champion wanted to comment on the first impressions he felt during the Sepang pre-season tests, especially as regards physical endurance: “Motorcycles have become more physically demanding, especially in recent times with the introduction of new devices – he explained in an interview reported by speedweek. com – so the class is becoming more physically demanding”. An important aspect, even more so if we consider the biggest novelty that will be introduced this year: that of the 21 races Sprint, all scheduled for Saturday afternoon. A test which will not only put the riders to the test over the weekend, but which will also push them to give 100% in qualification.

In fact, this will decide the starting grid not only for the mini-race on Saturday, but also for the GP on Sunday, regardless of the final result in the Sprint: “Adding a race resulted in a change in my training program – he added – now qualifying is twice as important, because that lap decides your grid position twice that weekend. Also, the race is a sprint, so you have to be very fast in a short time. So I changed training trying to accumulate a few extra pounds of muscle mass to be faster in that lap, managing the bike as much as possible at the limit. We don’t do a sport where you need a very long endurance in terms of time. Especially on the first lap though, it’s good to have a lot of muscle mass to be able to handle the bike and do what you want. The more muscles you have, the better you can move the bike with all the horsepower and weight, especially on the lap. This is the aspect that worries me the most in view of next season”.