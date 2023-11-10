Honda: crisis on and off the track

The Malaysian Grand Prix will be the third to last event of the 2023 season, and this year’s world championship between Qatar and Valencia will definitively end in the following two weeks. We are therefore in the month of November and, in addition to the fight for the title between Martin and Bagnaia, one of the most discussed topics in MotoGP is that relating to the case HondaStill looking for a rider who can replace Marc Marquez in view of next season. After the announcement of the Spaniard’s move to the Gresini team for 2024 (one year before his contract expires), the Japanese company has identified several profiles, but despite this no official announcement has arrived, all just a few weeks after the post tests -seasonal events always scheduled in Valencia.

Pol Espargarò’s surprise among the candidates

A serious and unprecedented crisis situation for Honda, as also underlined by Pol Espargarò, rider of the GasGas Tech-3 team but above all with two years of experience spent with Honda in 2021-2022, at the end of which he was not reconfirmed after a very complex last season. Now, however, his name has surprisingly appeared among the candidates for the possible post-Marquez role: “I have a good relationship with Alberto Puig – declared a speedweek.com – he is making an effort, but Honda is definitely in a very difficult situation due to Marc’s departure. All the top drivers have direct contracts with a manufacturerand this means that they are not available for next season. It’s a difficult situation for Honda.”

In 2024 in KTM, also as a test rider

Espargarò, victim of a bad accident this year in free practice in Portugal, will be demoted to the role of test driver for next season in KTM in favor of Pedro Acosta, but at the same time he still decided not to open a second parenthesis with Honda: “I spoke with Alberto to understand what their situation is – he added – they are looking for a driver for one year because Marc left a year before the contract expired. Now they need a rider who has experience with other MotoGP bikes and who knows how to improve a bike. I was a good option for this project. However, last week I had a meeting with the heads of the Pierer Mobility Group in Austria. We decided together what it would be better if I had stayed where I am. We want to continue working together on this project until we have won the MotoGP World Championship. My contract expires after the 2024 season, then I will be free. If something else arises then, we will have to discuss it again with KTM and the guys from Pierer Mobility. I’m happy with my position. At the same time, I would like to thank Honda for its interest – he concluded – Why when you leave a team like I did a year ago and they want you back, it means I didn’t do a bad job. The relationship with Honda has always been good, even if the results left a lot to be desired. The fact that they have now sought contact again means a lot to me.”