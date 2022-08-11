“It is unacceptable to lose seven seconds in the first 17 laps, and in qualifying to add a gap of 1.5 seconds“, He thundered Pol Espargarò at the end of the disappointing Silverstone race which ended in 14th place at the finish line, adding: “I would have had the pace to finish between sixth and eighth place, but at the end of the first lap I was in twentieth position. We have problems because we don’t have the same grip as others who use the same tires as us. So we can’t complain about the tires, but we can improve the bike“. The Spanish rider is well aware that his two-year parable in Honda has now come to an end, with his return to KTM in the Tech3 team that awaits him in view of 2023 (announcement in the week of the Red Bull Ring) and has not made any problems in expressing their perplexity about the trend of the season: “I finished 14th despite being 5” faster than last year. This means that we are still a long way offwith the other bikes that have improved much more than us ”.

And he continued: “What bothers me most is that Honda does not speak, there are no reactions. I don’t see Honda very worried, and I don’t know how to interpret this attitude. The worst thing is that a house like this doesn’t show its muscles “, Espargarò observed after the race, to those who pointed out the sad situation in the constructors’ classification, which sees the Golden Wing sadly on the bottom with just 88 total points. But even in the face of these harsh criticisms, there was no reaction. Words instead of esteem towards ‘Polycio’ came from his future team principal, Hervé Poncharal: “I like that he is always an enthusiast, he always believes in it. He acts like a leader. I remember when he won the Suzuka 8 Hours with Yamaha, giving 120%. There I noticed this boy’s pa ** e and we offered him a contract with KTM ”.