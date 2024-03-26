Whose fault?

What the Portimao Race Direction has declassified as 'race accident' between Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez it obviously inflamed the fans. There are those who see the responsibility of the former in having entered with too much optimism inside and having missed the apex point and those who consider the latter guilty, guilty of having tried to get up by going against the official Ducati.

Pol Espargarò's opinion

After the race up Dazn Spain the contact that ended the two champions' Sunday with a zero was analysed. Pol Espargarò – commentator for the Iberian broadcaster and current KTM test rider – clarified that for him it was a race accident, but went deeper into the analysis:

“I honestly think that Marc was in front at that moment, because he had just overtaken. Therefore the one who was giving back the pass was Bagnaia and he should have been the one to predict where Marc was, because the latter could not see Pecco's maneuver. Marc is completely bent over and Pecco came from behind and had to predict Marquez's moves and therefore she had to give him some space. It must be said that that curve, however, has a particular slope that did not allow him to leave much space and this caused the contact. But I think there was little Marc could doPecco, on the other hand, could have avoided the accident.”