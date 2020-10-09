Highlights: The Gilgit-Baltistan area witnessed a strong protest once again on Thursday

The Gilgit-Baltistan area of ​​Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) once again witnessed a strong protest on Thursday. Thousands of local people in Hunja area demanded the release of political activists jailed since 2011. These political activists were arrested on charges of rioting and damaging public property.

Many political activists, including Awami Workers Party leader Baba Jaan, have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court. These people were arrested on charges of demonstrating after the death of a man and his child in police firing. The protesters were demanding compensation from the government for the police firing.

14 activists including Baba Jaan still jailed

In fact, the local people were severely harmed due to flooding in the Hunza river and they were protesting for compensation. Meanwhile, the police opened fire and one person and his child were killed. Both these people were residents of Gojal Valley. Strong demonstrations erupted in the area after the assassination. Baba Jaan and several other people of the area were arrested by the police to stop the demonstrations.

While most of the people have been released by the PoK police, 14 activists are still in jail. His supporters say that these people have been given many life imprisonment. All the accused have denied the allegations leveled against them and alleged that this was done to suppress their voice.