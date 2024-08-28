Russia claimed on August 22 the capture of a new town near Pokrovsk, a city in eastern Ukraine coveted by Moscow and strategic as a central railway junction. Many residents decided to leave this town, considered a refuge for other populations fleeing the first Russian incursions. France 24 special correspondent Gulliver Cragg delves into the feelings of these residents.
