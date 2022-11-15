Pokras Lampas and Ksenia Rappoport were expelled from the St. Petersburg Council for Culture

The Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, ordered the exclusion of the artist Pokras Lampas (real name Arseniy Pyzhenkov) and People’s Artist of Russia Ksenia Rappoport from the list of the city council for culture and art. About it reported on the ZAKS.ru website.

Ex-employee of the Hermitage Dmitry Ozerkov and former director of the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall Pavel Prigara were also excluded from the council. The corresponding decision was made after cultural figures publicly opposed the conduct of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.

Petersburg Council for Culture and Art has existed since 2011. The post of head is occupied by the governor of the city Alexander Beglov.

Earlier, the court recognized as legal the deprivation of the Ukrainian producer, clip maker and director Natella Krapivina of Russian citizenship. The decision was made in March of this year due to criticism of the special military operation in Ukraine by Krapivina, as well as due to errors in the documents.

At the end of October, it became known that the Ministry of Culture of Russia was developing a bill to deprive the titles of artists who left the country after the start of a special operation in Ukraine.