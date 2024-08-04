Poklonskaya spoke about the need for women in power to restore justice

Adviser to the Prosecutor General of Russia, former State Duma deputy and former prosecutor of Crimea Natalia Poklonskaya responded to the statement of the rector of the Church of the Life-Giving Trinity in Khokhly, Archpriest Andrei Tkachev, who spoke out against equal rights and responsibilities between men and women. Poklonskaya wrote about this on her Telegram channel.

Poklonskaya criticized Tkachev’s words

The lawyer called Tkachev’s reasoning hypocrisy. In her opinion, such statements are insulting to all women who in Russia “have equal rights with men, without losing their natural femininity and tenderness.” In her opinion, women need power to restore justice.

I will answer the question, why do “women climb into power” — so that there is justice, and there is no need to carry concrete, and mothers kill themselves at men’s work in order to feed the family. And not “shift papers”, losing the happiness of family life Natalia Poklonskaya Adviser to the Prosecutor General of Russia

At the same time, men should not “lose their natural quality of being worthy and noble protectors,” nor “bring women to such a state that they are forced to pave roads” while they “preach medieval values ​​or share “power.”

Archpriest sees women’s calling in family life

In a sermon published on YouTube-channel, Tkachev stated that the woman “has been a homebody, a housewife all her life,” and also a source of “wisdom, worldly cunning, some kind of knowledge.” In his opinion, she “should be a family doctor.” In addition, a woman should feed her family, “having in her hands two handfuls of millet groats and a piece of lard.”

However, later women began to demand equality, voting rights, and then “for some reason they wanted to get into power.” The priest wondered why a woman needed power and “what she needed in this power that would warm her and make her feel good.” He expressed doubt as to why one should become a deputy if “you are loved, you have children, do you have nothing better to do?”

In early July, Tkachev said Russian women had no rights to the embryos inside them. He said abortions should not be performed because women do not know who might be born — “possibly a great person.”

The State Duma criticized Tkachev’s opinion

Head of the State Duma Committee on Family Protection, Fatherhood, Motherhood and Childhood Nina Ostanina in a conversation with RTVI took it Tkachev’s words to “the century before yesterday, the period before 1917.” She emphasized that according to the Russian Constitution, men and women have been equal since 1918.

It has nothing to do with happiness, with having children. A mother with children can be a great politician or a businessman, as well as a great housewife. Yana Lantratova First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education

In turn, the first deputy chair of the Duma Committee on Education, Yana Lantratova, stated that both men and women should participate in politics. They “have a maternal feeling, a special intuition,” she emphasized. In addition, women “think differently and understand what is missing.”

Putin spoke about the unique role of women in Russia

Women in Russia play a special role, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. He expressed surprise at how they manage to combine career and family. In his opinion, the country should increase the number of women in leadership positions.

The number of women in all levels of management is generally insufficient. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin acknowledged that the state is interested in solving the demographic problem, and therefore welcomes Russian women keeping their children. However, he noted that women’s rights must be respected.