The plans of Natalia Poklonskaya, who was supposed to become the Russian ambassador to Cape Verde, are cancelled. She explained that this was due to some personal circumstances. Quote leads TASS.

She did not specify the exact reasons for resigning from the position. However, Poklonskaya repeated that she wanted to be useful to the country and was ready for any position where she would help the state.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed the cancellation of the appointment of Natalia Poklonskaya as an ambassador. The diplomat was appointed on October 13 in accordance with the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Then she admitted that she had long dreamed of trying herself in the diplomatic field. Poklonskaya was supposed to go to the country in November.