Collaborator Natalia Poklonskaya, one of whose interviews will form the basis of criminal proceedings against her, forced the Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak to come to Crimea in violation of the laws of Ukraine, declaring that she would give her an interview only on the territory of the annexed Russian peninsula.

Answering the question about why it was important for the “ex-prosecutor”, knowing Sobchak’s position on Crimea (she refers to the events of 2014 as an annexation, – author), to give an interview on the territory of the peninsula, she said: “I have served my entire main career in the prosecutor’s office. It is important for me to be in that environment, in the atmosphere where I am at home. I’m the mistress here. “

Sobchak asked her counterpart if she would be pleased if she had problems with the Ukrainian authorities after her illegal arrival in Crimea. She answered in the negative.

As previously reported by “FACTS”, in relation to Poklonskaya, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office opened several criminal proceedings. In particular, in the creation of a criminal organization, in the illegal persecution of Crimeans, in violation of the laws and customs of war, and on treason.

