State Duma deputy Natalya Poklonskaya met with disgraced father Sergiy (Romanov) through the employees of the head of the Russian Guard, Viktor Zolotov, who are now involved in ensuring her safety. She announced this in an interview with TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak. Video published in Youtube…

Poklonskaya noted that it was not Zolotov who organized the acquaintance, but people from his entourage. “I don’t know if he drove [Золотов к Сергию]… He didn’t go with me, ”she said.

According to her, the priest was introduced to her as an amazing old man, to whom people drove in droves to solve problems. The parliamentarian was not going to ask for help, but went to him in connection with a desire to bring the Crimean Cahors for communion.

Father Sergius was never her confessor, Poklonskaya said. She indicated that she came to the man out of interest, during communication they sometimes argued. “He told me:“ Natalia, you don’t need to be so active, you need to do something differently. ” I have never listened, ”said the deputy.

She added that in the end she stopped communicating with Sergius, because she realized that “this is not her, she believes in a different way.” The parliamentarian refused to evaluate the decision of the patriarch to excommunicate Sergius from the church.

Earlier, Sergius announced her adultery, referring to the relationship with her second husband Ivan Solovyov. With her first husband, Andrei Krasilnikov, she entered into a church marriage.

The founder of the Sredneuralsky women’s monastery, Father Sergiy, publicly denied the existence of the coronavirus and cursed those who wanted to close churches during the pandemic. Later he was deprived of the rank of schema-abbot and accused of seizing the monastery. Several pre-investigation checks are underway against him on the fact of reports of possible crimes that he, presumably, committed in the monastery.