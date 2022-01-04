Pokken Tournament 2, Klonoa Reverie, a game of Ninja Gaiden, Age of Sigmar Warriors but also Gundam Breaker 4 and the unprecedented Necrokalypse will make their debut in the course of 2022, as reported by a leaker.

This is the same source who talked about Mario Kart 10, Xenoblade, Pikmin and Rogue Squadron 4, and who claims to have heard his contacts talk about these titles. Of course, the news must be taken with a grain of salt.

We are talking about productions branded respectively Bandai Namco, Koei Tecmo and Capcom, the latter author of the only new intellectual property of the lot: Necrokalypse, which is referred to as a first person shooter but without further details.

There are also several exclusives: Pokkén Tournament 2 will be released only on Nintendo Switch, while Klonoa Reverie will be an exclusive console for Switch. Finally, Age of Sigmar Warriors will be an Xbox exclusive available from day one on Game Pass.

Finally, it is not known what kind of product Ninja Gaiden is: a new chapter? A remake? We will find out in the coming months if these rumors are founded or not.