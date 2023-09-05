













Pokimane responds to accusations of uploading sexualized content









Bowblax wrote on his Twitter that Pokimane contradicted herself in her latest post. She was referring to a video in which the streamer ate a banana. Bowblax complained about the supposed ideological contradiction, because he thinks that the content could imply some overtones that lend themselves to sexualization.

However, Bowblax had not actually seen the video, shortly after reporting that he posted this tweet after seeing a short on his social media in which looked like that Pokimane had posted a “hot” video.

Both content creators held some tweets on their social networks. However, towards the end of the discussion, Bowblax acknowledged that he misinformed and took out of context the video in which Pokimane had actually turned off his camera to avoid sexualizing its content.

However, the girl has commented on several occasions that perhaps Twitch should have a child mode. In view of the different content of her colleagues, which are available on the same platform and which suppose a consumption without age restrictions, despite the attempts of Twitch.

Sexualized content remains controversial on Twitch, because the recipients may be minors and although there are restrictions, they are not yet polished enough to protect the child community. There are several content creators, such as Pokimane, who criticize the lax regulation of this.

Source: Imane Anys

We recommend you: Twitch: Pokimane criticizes the macho community

Who is Pokimane?

Pokimane is a streamer and YouTuber of Moroccan-Canadian descent. Currently, she is one of the most popular content creators, she has more than 4 million followers. The games she streams mostly are Fortnite, League of Legends and Among Us.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 161 times, 161 visits today)