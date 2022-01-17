In 2021, Twitter, the streaming company, was involved in many accusations and accusations for not stopping the harassment and violence of some streamers. Now it’s the turn of Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys who criticized those who use his platform for having a sexist double standard regarding female and male streamers.

In accordance with pokimane, in Twitter It is often pointed out that attractive women have a ‘advantage’ above their male counterparts. Despite this belief, several of them have repeatedly been victims of hate raids and sexual harassment on the internet, which has prevented them from carrying out their work normally.

The question with which he opens the topic pokimane is: ‘Why do people like to hold how attractive a girl is against them?’ According to the streamer, she has received responses like the following: “People would be like your viewers, they just like the way you look and they want to fuck you.”

The way they express themselves, points out the streamer of Twitter, is rude and disgusting. But, beyond that, she mentions that ‘Even if people find a female streamer attractive, what’s the problem? What’s wrong with finding a sexy person?’

To illustrate his point, pokimane She claims that there are several male streamers who have a fanbase of girls who find them attractive and no one bats an eye about it. The artist points out that, unlike women, no one is going to bother them about their looks or their community.

The sexist standard of the Twitch community

For this type of situation, she affirms that in Twitter there is a sexist standard regarding female streamers: ‘Why is attractiveness used as a means to discredit the work of female streamers? That’s what I do not understand. They never say you’re a shitty actor because your audience thinks you’re cute.

She concludes that if someone has a fan base that gravitates towards them because they’re hot, that just means they’re hot. It takes nothing away from your ability and credibility.

pokimane has been considered one of the most influential streamers of Twitter, so your words could resonate with your audience.

